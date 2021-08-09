Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Shares Sold by Presima Inc.

Presima Inc. cut its position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 389,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 133,200 shares during the period. Camden Property Trust accounts for 7.4% of Presima Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Presima Inc. owned 0.40% of Camden Property Trust worth $51,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 647.1% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 36.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CPT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Monday, July 19th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.71.

CPT stock traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $146.09. The stock had a trading volume of 24,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,696. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $138.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.30, a P/E/G ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $85.74 and a 52 week high of $152.63.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.97). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 11.73%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 67.76%.

In related news, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 21,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.80, for a total transaction of $3,175,987.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 258,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,401,262.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 14,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total transaction of $2,141,465.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,143 shares of company stock valued at $19,165,726 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

