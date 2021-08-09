Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Stock Position Lifted by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 38.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,527 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Infusive Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Campbell Soup by 13.6% during the first quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Campbell Soup by 26.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Campbell Soup by 101.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. grew its position in Campbell Soup by 3.4% during the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 8,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in Campbell Soup by 1.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 16,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. 49.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.44.

NYSE:CPB opened at $42.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.59. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $42.11 and a one year high of $54.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 33.21%. Campbell Soup’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 13th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is currently 50.17%.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

See Also: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.