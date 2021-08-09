Canaccord Genuity Cuts Pediapharm (TSE:MDP) Price Target to C$6.00

Pediapharm (TSE:MDP) had its price objective reduced by Canaccord Genuity from C$9.00 to C$6.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 29.03% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pediapharm in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Bloom Burton lowered shares of Pediapharm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Get Pediapharm alerts:

Shares of Pediapharm stock traded down C$0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching C$4.65. The company had a trading volume of 42,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,752. The firm has a market cap of C$89.13 million and a PE ratio of -2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 249.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.47. Pediapharm has a fifty-two week low of C$3.61 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.75.

Meredith Corporation, a leading media company for nearly 120 years, produces service journalism that engages audiences with essential, inspiring, and trusted content. Meredith reaches more than 190 million unduplicated American consumers every month, including nearly 95 percent of all U.S. women, across media platforms including digital, video, print, and broadcast television.

Featured Story: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Pediapharm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pediapharm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.