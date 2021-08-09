Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Bought by Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $6,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 5.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,255,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,003,358,000 after acquiring an additional 821,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 16.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,499,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,217,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,880 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 7.6% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,937,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $688,453,000 after purchasing an additional 419,964 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 35.4% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,557,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $810,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 5.9% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,909,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $569,533,000 after purchasing an additional 273,890 shares during the last quarter. 49.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CNI traded up $0.27 on Monday, hitting $108.13. The company had a trading volume of 49,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,486,806. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $98.69 and a 12-month high of $119.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $76.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.80.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 28.27%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.4827 dividend. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.47%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. CIBC dropped their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$146.00 to C$145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Loop Capital upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Cowen dropped their target price on Canadian National Railway from $114.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.87.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

