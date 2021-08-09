Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Shares Sold by QV Investors Inc.

QV Investors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,924,206 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 150,554 shares during the period. Canadian Natural Resources accounts for 4.3% of QV Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. QV Investors Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Canadian Natural Resources worth $69,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNQ. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 674,844 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,558,000 after acquiring an additional 152,046 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,138 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth $258,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,978,393 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $239,980,000 after acquiring an additional 510,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 255,055 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,056,000 after acquiring an additional 81,622 shares during the last quarter. 65.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CNQ traded down $0.41 on Monday, reaching $32.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,295,271. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.02. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52 week low of $14.85 and a 52 week high of $38.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 9.05%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.3748 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is -151.16%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$60.00 to C$64.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.10.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

