Canadian Zinc (TSE:CZN) Trading Up 9.1%

Canadian Zinc Co. (TSE:CZN)’s share price was up 9.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 122,370 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 154,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$43.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 867.15.

About Canadian Zinc (TSE:CZN)

Canadian Zinc Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties in Canada. The company's principal project is the Prairie Creek mine, a zinc-lead-silver property located in the Northwest Territories. It also owns a mineral land package in central Newfoundland, which comprises lead, copper, silver, gold, and zinc deposits.

