Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Shares Purchased by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 45.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,504 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,204 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Capri were worth $2,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capri in the first quarter valued at $216,192,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Capri by 1,348.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,076,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933,283 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Capri in the fourth quarter valued at $79,072,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Capri by 185.6% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,621,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its holdings in Capri by 36,838.6% in the first quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 987,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,337,000 after purchasing an additional 984,328 shares during the last quarter. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Capri alerts:

In other Capri news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 3,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $200,534.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,102.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CPRI opened at $59.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Capri Holdings Limited has a one year low of $14.66 and a one year high of $60.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.97.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.62. Capri had a return on equity of 29.12% and a net margin of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.04) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 177.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Capri Holdings Limited will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Capri from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on Capri from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on Capri from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. increased their price objective on Capri from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Capri from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.96.

Capri Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

Recommended Story: What is a SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.