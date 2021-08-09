Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF)’s share price was down 3.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $49.40 and last traded at $49.40. Approximately 760 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 1,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.25.

Separately, Oddo Bhf upgraded Carbios SAS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th.

Get Carbios SAS alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.53.

Carbios SAS, a green chemistry company, develops industrial bioprocesses for the biodegradation and bio recycling of polymers in France. The company engages in the production of EVANESTO, an enzymatic biodegradation solution for polylactic acid (PLA) based single-use plastics; and enzymatic recycling of polyethylene terephthalate (PET).

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Carbios SAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carbios SAS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.