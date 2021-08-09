CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Bought by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 64.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,077 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in CarMax were worth $1,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CarMax by 2.0% in the first quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 4,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors grew its holdings in CarMax by 3.9% in the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in CarMax by 0.7% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 13,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 0.8% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamble Jones Investment Counsel lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 1.7% in the first quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CarMax alerts:

NYSE KMX opened at $134.02 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.89. CarMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.70 and a twelve month high of $139.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO James Lyski sold 63,129 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total value of $8,809,020.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 79,084 shares in the company, valued at $11,035,381.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Charles Joseph Wilson sold 20,599 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total value of $2,674,986.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,512,245.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 323,968 shares of company stock worth $43,163,413. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KMX. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on CarMax from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Stephens upped their price objective on CarMax from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on CarMax from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on CarMax from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.93.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

Further Reading: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.