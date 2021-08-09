Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 416,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 13,136 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.87% of Carpenter Technology worth $17,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,774,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $319,921,000 after buying an additional 293,744 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 18.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,416,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $140,581,000 after buying an additional 526,712 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 1.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,819,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,032,000 after buying an additional 34,558 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 1,867.4% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,202,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,490,000 after buying an additional 1,141,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 2.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 990,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,766,000 after buying an additional 26,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Carpenter Technology in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock.

CRS opened at $37.12 on Monday. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 1 year low of $15.90 and a 1 year high of $49.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.25.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.23. Carpenter Technology had a negative return on equity of 7.02% and a negative net margin of 15.56%. As a group, analysts predict that Carpenter Technology Co. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corp. engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals. It operates through the Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products segments. The Specialty Alloys Operations segment comprises of major premium alloy and stainless steel manufacturing operations.

