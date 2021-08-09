Carr Bettis Sells 5,844 Shares of AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) Stock

AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) insider Carr Bettis sold 5,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total transaction of $77,491.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Carr Bettis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 8th, Carr Bettis sold 10,000 shares of AudioEye stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $159,700.00.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Carr Bettis sold 10,000 shares of AudioEye stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $171,400.00.

On Monday, May 17th, Carr Bettis sold 20,000 shares of AudioEye stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $322,200.00.

NASDAQ AEYE traded up $0.61 on Monday, hitting $14.45. 47,264 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,076. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $157.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 2.17. AudioEye, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.21 and a twelve month high of $44.37.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $5.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.00 million. AudioEye had a negative return on equity of 86.08% and a negative net margin of 37.54%. Equities research analysts expect that AudioEye, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on AEYE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AudioEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of AudioEye in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group dropped their price target on shares of AudioEye from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in AudioEye during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in AudioEye during the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in AudioEye during the 1st quarter worth about $169,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of AudioEye by 1,486.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 6,810 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of AudioEye in the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.57% of the company’s stock.

AudioEye, Inc provides software solutions to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. The company provides patented Internet content publication and distribution software that enables conversion of media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on various Internet connected devices.

