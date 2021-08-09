Cartesi Market Capitalization Achieves $333.54 Million (CTSI)

Cartesi (CURRENCY:CTSI) traded 79.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 9th. Cartesi has a market cap of $333.54 million and $850.71 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cartesi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.85 or 0.00001840 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Cartesi has traded 96.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.79 or 0.00044866 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.80 or 0.00139827 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.47 or 0.00145592 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,301.91 or 0.99915418 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002664 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $356.45 or 0.00769198 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Cartesi Profile

Cartesi’s launch date was April 20th, 2020. Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 391,260,215 coins. Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cartesi is https://reddit.com/r/cartesi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Cartesi is medium.com/cartesi . Cartesi’s official website is cartesi.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Cartesi provides a Linux runtime environment for scalable blockchain Dapps. Complex and intensive computations run off-chain while retaining the security guarantees of the blockchain. The Cartesi Token economy has been designed to overcome challenges of usability and scalability of blockchain applications. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of Cartesi (CTSI) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of Cartesi, designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on Cartesi, and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the network. CTSI is an essential ingredient for the proper functioning of Cartesi's Data Ledger, which is a PoS-based side-chain for temporary data storage. Block generators receive CTSI mine rewards and fees paid by parties adding data to the ledger. “

Cartesi Coin Trading

