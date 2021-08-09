Casper Achieves Market Cap of $157.49 Million (CSPR)

Casper (CURRENCY:CSPR) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. During the last seven days, Casper has traded up 105.9% against the U.S. dollar. Casper has a total market capitalization of $157.49 million and $62.04 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Casper coin can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000296 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00044667 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.13 or 0.00137868 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.40 or 0.00151557 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,721.49 or 0.99842315 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002685 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $352.66 or 0.00770113 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Casper’s total supply is 10,267,647,438 coins and its circulating supply is 1,160,417,453 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

