Casper Hits Market Capitalization of $157.49 Million (CSPR)

Casper (CURRENCY:CSPR) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 9th. In the last week, Casper has traded 105.9% higher against the dollar. Casper has a market capitalization of $157.49 million and $62.04 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Casper coin can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000296 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Casper alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00044667 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.13 or 0.00137868 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $69.40 or 0.00151557 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,721.49 or 0.99842315 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002685 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $352.66 or 0.00770113 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Casper Profile

Casper’s total supply is 10,267,647,438 coins and its circulating supply is 1,160,417,453 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

Buying and Selling Casper

