Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) Research Coverage Started at Jonestrading

Investment analysts at Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) in a report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Jonestrading’s price target points to a potential upside of 313.79% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Catalyst Biosciences in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Catalyst Biosciences from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catalyst Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Catalyst Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

Get Catalyst Biosciences alerts:

Shares of CBIO traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $4.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,607. Catalyst Biosciences has a twelve month low of $3.92 and a twelve month high of $7.55. The firm has a market cap of $136.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.32.

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.06. Catalyst Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,399.58% and a negative return on equity of 86.04%. On average, analysts predict that Catalyst Biosciences will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Catalyst Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 218.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 8,489 shares in the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Catalyst Biosciences

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing protease product candidates in the fields of hemostasis and complement regulation. The company engineer proteases to develop improved or novel molecules to treat diseases that result from dysregulation of the complement and coagulation cascades.

Featured Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.