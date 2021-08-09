Catherine Grassman Sells 5,000 Shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) Stock

Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) CFO Catherine Grassman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.24, for a total value of $1,301,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:HSKA traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $261.40. The stock had a trading volume of 33,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,287. Heska Co. has a twelve month low of $93.26 and a twelve month high of $264.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $230.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,375.79 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 6.98, a current ratio of 7.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.13. Heska had a positive return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The business had revenue of $64.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.82 million. Heska’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Heska Co. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

HSKA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Heska from $240.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective (up from $240.00) on shares of Heska in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Heska from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heska from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Heska currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heska by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,704,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $287,202,000 after acquiring an additional 267,746 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Heska in the first quarter valued at $21,731,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Heska by 144.5% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 156,149 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,305,000 after buying an additional 92,285 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Heska by 735.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 87,190 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,688,000 after buying an additional 76,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nine Ten Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Heska by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 875,318 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $147,456,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Heska Company Profile

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

