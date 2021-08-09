Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Shares Bought by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,776 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,618 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Celsius were worth $1,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Celsius by 331.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 130,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,257,000 after buying an additional 100,048 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Celsius by 14.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 53,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after buying an additional 6,663 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Celsius by 2,063.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 192,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,229,000 after buying an additional 183,200 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Celsius during the first quarter valued at $318,000. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Celsius during the first quarter valued at $264,000. Institutional investors own 60.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Celsius news, CEO John Fieldly sold 150,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $9,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,828,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl Desantis sold 2,928,310 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $183,019,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,226,341 shares of company stock worth $201,646,313 over the last ninety days. 13.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CELH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Celsius from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Celsius from $74.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.50.

NASDAQ:CELH opened at $75.72 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 688.43 and a beta of 2.14. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.34 and a twelve month high of $83.00.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.75 million. Celsius had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

