Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1.36

Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.36 and last traded at $1.37, with a volume of 62630 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.40.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CELTF. Royal Bank of Canada set a $1.43 price objective on shares of Centamin and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Centamin in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Liberum Capital initiated coverage on shares of Centamin in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centamin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.59.

Get Centamin alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.49. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This is an increase from Centamin’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Centamin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

About Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF)

Centamin Plc engages in the exploration, development and mining of precious metals. It operates through the following business segments: Egypt, Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire, and Corporate. It holds interest in the Sukari gold mine, Doropo, Batie West, and ABC projects. The company was founded on March 24, 1970 and is headquartered in St.

See Also: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Centamin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centamin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.