Centerpoint Advisors LLC Buys 3,873 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,205 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,873 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 2.7% of Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Newfound Research LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 77.8% during the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 19.2% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roth Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the first quarter worth about $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $289.46 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $271.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.96, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.78. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $196.25 and a fifty-two week high of $290.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. Analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,048,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Microsoft from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Microsoft from $298.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. upped their price objective on Microsoft from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.26.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

