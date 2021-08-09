Centric Swap (CNS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.26 Million

Centric Swap (CURRENCY:CNS) traded up 14.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. In the last seven days, Centric Swap has traded 48% higher against the dollar. Centric Swap has a total market capitalization of $1.26 million and approximately $241,346.00 worth of Centric Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Centric Swap coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002180 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00045402 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64.85 or 0.00141332 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.99 or 0.00145996 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45,831.77 or 0.99877776 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $357.03 or 0.00778047 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Centric Swap

Centric Swap’s total supply is 3,977,658,038 coins. Centric Swap’s official Twitter account is @JoinCentricApp

According to CryptoCompare, “In the Centric economy, there are two currencies, Centric Cash and Centric Rise. Each currency serves a different purpose. Centric Cash (CNS) provides liquidity, facilitating the flow of capital in and out of the economy. Centric Rise (CNR) is a store of value used within the economy. “

Centric Swap Coin Trading

