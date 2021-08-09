Centrifuge (CFG) Price Up 5.8% Over Last Week

Centrifuge (CURRENCY:CFG) traded up 7.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. In the last week, Centrifuge has traded up 5.8% against the dollar. One Centrifuge coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002174 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Centrifuge has a market cap of $84.46 million and approximately $1.32 million worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.70 or 0.00044820 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $64.33 or 0.00139277 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67.23 or 0.00145554 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,234.76 or 1.00099824 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002639 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $356.57 or 0.00771996 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Centrifuge Coin Profile

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 84,121,297 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge

Centrifuge Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrifuge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centrifuge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centrifuge using one of the exchanges listed above.

