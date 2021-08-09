Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $31.73

Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $31.73 and last traded at $30.90, with a volume of 435824 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.10.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Century Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Century Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Century Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Century Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, Director Eli Casdin acquired 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $15,000,000.00.

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

