CertiK (CTK) Price Tops $1.33 on Exchanges

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded up 11.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 9th. In the last week, CertiK has traded 10.7% higher against the dollar. One CertiK coin can now be bought for approximately $1.33 or 0.00002879 BTC on exchanges. CertiK has a total market capitalization of $74.23 million and approximately $17.01 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002172 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.54 or 0.00044598 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.55 or 0.00137988 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.36 or 0.00150616 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,123.11 or 1.00155589 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002695 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $353.84 or 0.00768366 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

CertiK Coin Profile

CertiK’s genesis date was October 24th, 2020. CertiK’s total supply is 103,471,427 coins and its circulating supply is 55,982,707 coins. CertiK’s official message board is medium.com/certik . CertiK’s official website is www.certik.org . CertiK’s official Twitter account is @certikorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike. “

Buying and Selling CertiK

