CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) announced its earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $30.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.35 million. CEVA had a negative net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 0.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:CEVA traded down $2.44 on Monday, reaching $48.34. 4,037 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,827. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -229.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 169.27 and a beta of 1.03. CEVA has a 52 week low of $35.62 and a 52 week high of $83.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.22.

In other CEVA news, COO Michael Boukaya sold 2,331 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $101,538.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on CEVA shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of CEVA in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CEVA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of CEVA from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of CEVA from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of CEVA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.57.

CEVA Company Profile

CEVA, Inc engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. The firm offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence.

