China Railway Group (OTCMKTS:CRWOF) Stock Price Down 11.6%

China Railway Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRWOF)’s share price traded down 11.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.44 and last traded at $0.44. 300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 21,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.51.

China Railway Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CRWOF)

China Railway Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated construction company in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and Macau. Its Infrastructure Construction segment constructs railways, highways, bridges, tunnels, metropolitan railways, buildings, irrigation works, hydroelectricity projects, ports, docks, airports, and other municipal works.

