Chromia (CHR) 24 Hour Volume Hits $46.81 Million

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. One Chromia coin can now be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00000677 BTC on exchanges. Chromia has a market cap of $133.40 million and $46.81 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Chromia has traded 2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.01 or 0.00052352 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002450 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00014831 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $371.94 or 0.00811084 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.80 or 0.00104238 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00039811 BTC.

Chromia Profile

Chromia (CHR) is a coin. Its launch date was May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 coins and its circulating supply is 429,822,250 coins. The official website for Chromia is chromia.com . Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible. Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects. “

Chromia Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chromia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chromia using one of the exchanges listed above.

