CHS (NASDAQ:CHSCL) Stock Price Down 0.7%

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL)’s stock price dropped 0.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $29.38 and last traded at $29.40. Approximately 34,537 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 25,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.61.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $0.4688 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th.

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

