Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Shares Bought by Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,183 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,334 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $3,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,877,338 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $868,808,000 after buying an additional 1,085,289 shares in the last quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 7,634,591 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $417,765,000 after buying an additional 2,982,200 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,655,467 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $200,027,000 after buying an additional 60,976 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,369,672 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $184,388,000 after buying an additional 567,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Ciena by 28.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,276,838 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $186,419,000 after purchasing an additional 719,196 shares during the period. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CIEN. B. Riley boosted their target price on Ciena from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their target price on Ciena from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, lifted their price target on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.14.

In related news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.26, for a total transaction of $51,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total value of $113,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,349 shares of company stock valued at $3,031,092. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CIEN traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $57.20. 5,234 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,327,776. Ciena Co. has a 1-year low of $38.03 and a 1-year high of $61.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.14.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. Ciena had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $833.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Ciena Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

