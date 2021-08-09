Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Stock Position Increased by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,970 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ciena were worth $3,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CIEN. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,502 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 5,593 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 32,839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 51,762 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,256 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total transaction of $284,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.26, for a total value of $51,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,349 shares of company stock valued at $3,031,092 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CIEN opened at $56.86 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Ciena Co. has a one year low of $38.03 and a one year high of $61.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.82.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.14. Ciena had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $833.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CIEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. lifted their target price on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Ciena from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price target on Ciena from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.14.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

