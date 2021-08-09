Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Sarasin & Partners LLP

Sarasin & Partners LLP trimmed its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 508,266 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,412 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $26,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 776 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 65.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSCO opened at $55.59 on Monday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.28 and a fifty-two week high of $56.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $234.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 20.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.68%.

In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 50,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total value of $186,319.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,717,541. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,864 shares of company stock worth $4,186,457 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.25.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

