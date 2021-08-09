CloakCoin Market Cap Hits $2.03 Million (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded 14.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. One CloakCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000781 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, CloakCoin has traded 39.4% higher against the US dollar. CloakCoin has a market cap of $2.03 million and $20,903.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CloakCoin alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00005509 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004456 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001227 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00031527 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00033907 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000068 BTC.

CloakCoin Coin Profile

CloakCoin (CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,675,001 coins. CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

CloakCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CloakCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CloakCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CloakCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CloakCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.