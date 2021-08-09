Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Sold by QV Investors Inc.

QV Investors Inc. lowered its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,930 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 3,480 shares during the quarter. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $5,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.8% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 11,808,879 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $922,510,000 after acquiring an additional 432,664 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.7% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,193,327 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $796,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,316 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,216,795 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $640,003,000 after acquiring an additional 142,082 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,831,638 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $542,419,000 after acquiring an additional 530,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 16.2% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,526,932 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $431,764,000 after acquiring an additional 771,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Shares of CTSH stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $72.77. The stock had a trading volume of 60,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,427,373. The firm has a market cap of $38.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.04 and a fifty-two week high of $82.73.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 17.41%. Research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

In other news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,858 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total transaction of $417,089.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,117,496. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,031 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total value of $73,036.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,200,409.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,785 shares of company stock valued at $904,731. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CTSH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. HSBC upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.88.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.