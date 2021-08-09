Collateral Pay (COLL) Market Cap Hits $1.93 Million

Collateral Pay (CURRENCY:COLL) traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. Collateral Pay has a market capitalization of $1.93 million and $943,028.00 worth of Collateral Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Collateral Pay has traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Collateral Pay coin can currently be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00000659 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.62 or 0.00044612 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.75 or 0.00140061 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.44 or 0.00145882 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45,915.28 or 0.99321474 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002630 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $355.24 or 0.00768435 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Collateral Pay

Collateral Pay’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,347,870 coins. Collateral Pay’s official Twitter account is @CollateralDefi

Collateral Pay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Collateral Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Collateral Pay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Collateral Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

