Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,685 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,449 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.17% of Collegium Pharmaceutical worth $1,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 107.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,886,536 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $139,513,000 after buying an additional 3,048,319 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 286,470 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,738,000 after purchasing an additional 6,033 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1,216.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,932 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 27,658 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $294,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $967,000.

Get Collegium Pharmaceutical alerts:

Shares of COLL stock opened at $20.54 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $723.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.97. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.24 and a fifty-two week high of $26.91.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $87.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.21 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 22.59% and a net margin of 32.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COLL. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; and Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.