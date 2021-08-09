Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 560,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 82,500 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.46% of Commercial Metals worth $17,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. 83.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMC stock opened at $32.22 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.32. Commercial Metals has a fifty-two week low of $18.67 and a fifty-two week high of $34.02.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Commercial Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.18.

Commercial Metals Profile

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

