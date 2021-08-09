Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CBAUF) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CBAUF) shares fell 0.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $74.88 and last traded at $74.88. 173 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 1,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.35.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.94.

About Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CBAUF)

Commonwealth Bank of Australia engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking Services; Business and Private Banking; Institutional Banking and Markets; Wealth Management; New Zealand; and International Financial Services and Corporate Other.

