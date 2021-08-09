Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Director Sells $1,410,810.00 in Stock

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Director Gary B. Smith sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total transaction of $1,410,810.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,324,475.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Commvault Systems stock traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $74.93. The stock had a trading volume of 223,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,013. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.90 and a twelve month high of $83.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.67.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $183.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Summit Insights raised their price objective on Commvault Systems from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Commvault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVLT. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Commvault Systems during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Commvault Systems in the first quarter worth about $65,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Commvault Systems during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems during the first quarter worth $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

About Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.