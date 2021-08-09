Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Shares Acquired by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) by 80.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 403,511 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180,122 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. worth $4,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 901.6% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 5,719 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 5,148 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 265.7% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,250 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. 50.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BVN opened at $7.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 63.67 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.34. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 12-month low of $7.54 and a 12-month high of $14.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.32.

BVN has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Company Profile

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Production and Sale of Minerals, Exploration and Development Activitie, Energy Generation and Transmission Services, Insurance Brokerage, Rental of Mining Concessions, Holding of Investments in Shares, and Industrial Activities.

