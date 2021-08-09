Comparing HealthWarehouse.com (OTCMKTS:HEWA) & Progressive Care (OTCMKTS:RXMD)

Progressive Care (OTCMKTS:RXMD) and HealthWarehouse.com (OTCMKTS:HEWA) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Progressive Care and HealthWarehouse.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Progressive Care -2.05% N/A -7.44% HealthWarehouse.com 3.52% -18.38% 17.94%

This table compares Progressive Care and HealthWarehouse.com’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Progressive Care $38.94 million 0.68 -$1.45 million N/A N/A HealthWarehouse.com $17.18 million 0.59 $640,000.00 N/A N/A

HealthWarehouse.com has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Progressive Care.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Progressive Care and HealthWarehouse.com, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Progressive Care 0 0 0 0 N/A HealthWarehouse.com 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of HealthWarehouse.com shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.5% of HealthWarehouse.com shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Progressive Care has a beta of 0.27, indicating that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HealthWarehouse.com has a beta of -0.03, indicating that its stock price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

HealthWarehouse.com beats Progressive Care on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Progressive Care

Progressive Care, Inc. engages in the provision of prescription pharmaceuticals specializing in health practice risk management, compounded medications, the sale of anti-retroviral medications and related medication therapy management, through its subsidiary . The was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in North Miami Beach, FL.

About HealthWarehouse.com

HealthWarehouse.com, Inc. is an online pharmacy, which engages in the sale and delivery of prescriptions focusing on the out-of-pocket prescription drug market. It offers prescription medications and over-the-counter products. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Florence, KY.

