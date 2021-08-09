Conceal (CCX) Price Tops $0.29

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 9th. One Conceal coin can now be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000621 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Conceal has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar. Conceal has a market cap of $3.25 million and $10,397.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,272.24 or 0.99969361 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00029492 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $467.38 or 0.01009749 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $157.83 or 0.00340986 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.23 or 0.00387220 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00006735 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00005564 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.24 or 0.00067496 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004441 BTC.

Conceal Coin Profile

Conceal (CRYPTO:CCX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 19,380,994 coins and its circulating supply is 11,292,410 coins. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network. Conceal’s official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Buying and Selling Conceal

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

