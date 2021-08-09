Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after National Bank Financial raised their price target on the stock from C$1,900.00 to C$2,100.00. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Constellation Software traded as high as $1,700.00 and last traded at $1,620.74, with a volume of 559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,619.21.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,000.00 to C$2,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Software from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,000.00 to C$2,100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Software from $1,760.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,000.00 to C$2,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,116.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $34.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.96 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,521.33.

Constellation Software, Inc is a holding company, which acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses. It operates through the following segments: Public and Private Sector. The Public Sector segment focuses on government and government related customers. The Private Sector segment includes business units focused on commercial customers.

