Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Price Target Raised to C$2,100.00

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) had its price objective raised by National Bank Financial from C$1,900.00 to C$2,100.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.36% from the stock’s previous close.

CSU has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Constellation Software from C$1,900.00 to C$2,000.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$2,100.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Software in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Constellation Software from C$1,700.00 to C$2,000.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Constellation Software from C$1,900.00 to C$2,100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Constellation Software from C$2,000.00 to C$2,200.00 in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$2,021.75.

TSE:CSU traded down C$6.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$2,031.81. 20,656 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,456. Constellation Software has a 52-week low of C$1,366.66 and a 52-week high of C$2,065.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1,879.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.64. The firm has a market cap of C$43.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 100.28.

In related news, Senior Officer John Edward Billowits sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1,777.00, for a total value of C$1,777,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,370 shares in the company, valued at C$27,312,490.

Constellation Software Company Profile

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in the United States, Canada, Italy, Germany, India, United Kingdom, Brazil, Switzerland, Austria, Israel, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector.

