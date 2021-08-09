Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CTTAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Continental Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

OTCMKTS:CTTAY traded down $0.12 on Monday, reaching $13.50. 59,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,133. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.61. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $9.39 and a 52 week high of $16.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.60.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12 billion. Continental Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 3.12%. On average, equities analysts predict that Continental Aktiengesellschaft will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Continental Aktiengesellschaft

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The Autonomous Mobility and Safety business area engages in the development, production, and integration of components and systems for the autonomous mobility and safety, including advanced driver assistance systems, hydraulic brake systems, passive safety and sensoric products, and vehicle dynamics products.

