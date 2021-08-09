CorionX (CORX) Price Hits $0.0019

CorionX (CURRENCY:CORX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. One CorionX coin can now be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CorionX has a market cap of $224,311.73 and approximately $276,778.00 worth of CorionX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CorionX has traded 21% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CorionX Profile

CorionX (CORX) is a coin. CorionX’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 118,831,420 coins. The Reddit community for CorionX is https://reddit.com/r/Corionx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CorionX’s official Twitter account is @CorionPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CorionX is corion.io/corionx

According to CryptoCompare, “CorionX as a utility token stands for the adoption, usage, and spreading of stablecoins, CBDCs, Openfiance, Crypto and DeFi solutions. Introducing them to the world and supports the collaboration of the community. CorionX creates one platform for stablecoins and leads the #MoneyInTheRightDirection Movement to succeed in the paradigm shift and using crypto as digital and programmable money. CorionX is the “gas” for a stablecoin and crypto infrastructures. “

CorionX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CorionX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CorionX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CorionX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

