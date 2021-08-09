Cosmos (ATOM) Price Hits $13.71 on Exchanges

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $3.01 billion and approximately $194.46 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $13.71 or 0.00030003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Cosmos has traded 12.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,793.62 or 1.00193829 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00006855 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.09 or 0.00068034 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000815 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00012239 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003472 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

Cosmos is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 277,276,241 coins and its circulating supply is 219,491,638 coins. The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network . The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network . Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains. The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model. “

Buying and Selling Cosmos

