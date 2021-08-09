Cosmos (OTCMKTS:COSM) Shares Up 3.1%

Cosmos Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:COSM)’s stock price shot up 3.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.97 and last traded at $4.94. 21,038 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 136% from the average session volume of 8,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.79.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.14.

Cosmos Company Profile (OTCMKTS:COSM)

Cosmos Holdings Inc operates as a vertically integrated pharmaceutical company. It offers proprietary line of branded and generic pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, OTC medications, and medical devices with EU distribution network. The company identifies, acquires, develops, and commercializes products that enhance patients' lives and outcomes and has a network of clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, Denmark, Italy, France, Singapore, Ireland, Sweden, Poland, the Netherlands, and Greece, as well as has distribution centers in Thessaloniki, Greece, Athens, Greece and Harlow, the United Kingdom.

