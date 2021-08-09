Craig L. Rosenthal Purchases 1,725 Shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Stock

BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) SVP Craig L. Rosenthal acquired 1,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.09 per share, for a total transaction of $50,180.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 25,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,686.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:BRBR traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.18. The stock had a trading volume of 777,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,328. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.90 and a 1 year high of $33.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 40.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.86.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $282.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.25 million. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 2.35% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. On average, research analysts predict that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

BRBR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BellRing Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stephens started coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, increased their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRBR. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 177.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 143.1% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

