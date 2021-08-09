Crédit Agricole (CRARY) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS: CRARY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/9/2021 – Crédit Agricole had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from €11.30 ($13.29) to €12.00 ($14.12). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/9/2021 – Crédit Agricole had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €15.00 ($17.65) to €16.00 ($18.82). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Crédit Agricole had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €16.00 ($18.82) to €17.00 ($20.00). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – Crédit Agricole was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Credit Agricole S.A. markets a complete range of financial products and services. It offers savings, investments, life insurance, credit, payment and insurance services. Its activities are organized into three business lines: Central body: it ensures the cohesion and smooth functioning of the network, and represents the Group with banking authorities; Specialized business: it provides asset management, insurance, private banking, consumer credit, leasing, factoring and Banking and investment. The strength of its retail bank and know -how of its subsidiaries enable it to intervene in all areas of banking and finance. Credit Agricole is headquartered in Paris, France. “

7/22/2021 – Crédit Agricole was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Credit Agricole S.A. markets a complete range of financial products and services. It offers savings, investments, life insurance, credit, payment and insurance services. Its activities are organized into three business lines: Central body: it ensures the cohesion and smooth functioning of the network, and represents the Group with banking authorities; Specialized business: it provides asset management, insurance, private banking, consumer credit, leasing, factoring and Banking and investment. The strength of its retail bank and know -how of its subsidiaries enable it to intervene in all areas of banking and finance. Credit Agricole is headquartered in Paris, France. “

7/19/2021 – Crédit Agricole was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $7.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Credit Agricole S.A. markets a complete range of financial products and services. It offers savings, investments, life insurance, credit, payment and insurance services. Its activities are organized into three business lines: Central body: it ensures the cohesion and smooth functioning of the network, and represents the Group with banking authorities; Specialized business: it provides asset management, insurance, private banking, consumer credit, leasing, factoring and Banking and investment. The strength of its retail bank and know -how of its subsidiaries enable it to intervene in all areas of banking and finance. Credit Agricole is headquartered in Paris, France. “

7/9/2021 – Crédit Agricole was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Credit Agricole S.A. markets a complete range of financial products and services. It offers savings, investments, life insurance, credit, payment and insurance services. Its activities are organized into three business lines: Central body: it ensures the cohesion and smooth functioning of the network, and represents the Group with banking authorities; Specialized business: it provides asset management, insurance, private banking, consumer credit, leasing, factoring and Banking and investment. The strength of its retail bank and know -how of its subsidiaries enable it to intervene in all areas of banking and finance. Credit Agricole is headquartered in Paris, France. “

7/8/2021 – Crédit Agricole was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $7.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Credit Agricole S.A. markets a complete range of financial products and services. It offers savings, investments, life insurance, credit, payment and insurance services. Its activities are organized into three business lines: Central body: it ensures the cohesion and smooth functioning of the network, and represents the Group with banking authorities; Specialized business: it provides asset management, insurance, private banking, consumer credit, leasing, factoring and Banking and investment. The strength of its retail bank and know -how of its subsidiaries enable it to intervene in all areas of banking and finance. Credit Agricole is headquartered in Paris, France. “

7/1/2021 – Crédit Agricole had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a €14.70 ($17.29) price target on the stock, down previously from €14.80 ($17.41).

Shares of Crédit Agricole stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $7.17. 28,022 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,143. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.06. The company has a market cap of $44.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.87. Crédit Agricole S.A. has a one year low of $3.76 and a one year high of $8.16.

Get Crédit Agricole SA alerts:

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. Crédit Agricole had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 6.50%. As a group, analysts expect that Crédit Agricole S.A. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

CrÃ©dit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Gathering; French Retail Banking – LCL; International Retail Banking; Specialised Financial Services; and Large Customers. The company offers banking products and services, including savings and current accounts and deposits, finance, payments, and flow management services; consumer finance products; and banking and specialized financial services.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Crédit Agricole SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crédit Agricole SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.