Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give adidas (FRA:ADS) a €310.00 Price Target

adidas (FRA:ADS) has been given a €310.00 ($364.71) target price by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 0.18% from the stock’s current price.

ADS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €360.00 ($423.53) target price on adidas in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €360.00 ($423.53) target price on adidas in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €330.00 ($388.24) target price on adidas in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €340.00 ($400.00) target price on adidas in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €315.31 ($370.96).

Shares of adidas stock opened at €310.55 ($365.35) on Monday. adidas has a one year low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a one year high of €201.01 ($236.48). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €306.47.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

