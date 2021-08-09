Critical Comparison: Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) & Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL)

Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL) and Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Achilles Therapeutics and Acorda Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Achilles Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Acorda Therapeutics 22.44% 14.38% 5.64%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Achilles Therapeutics and Acorda Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Achilles Therapeutics 1 0 4 0 2.60 Acorda Therapeutics 0 1 1 0 2.50

Achilles Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $21.20, indicating a potential upside of 242.49%. Acorda Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 364.48%. Given Acorda Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Acorda Therapeutics is more favorable than Achilles Therapeutics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

41.3% of Achilles Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.7% of Acorda Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% of Acorda Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Achilles Therapeutics and Acorda Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Achilles Therapeutics N/A N/A -$33.20 million N/A N/A Acorda Therapeutics $152.97 million 0.23 -$99.59 million ($12.32) -0.30

Achilles Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Acorda Therapeutics.

Summary

Acorda Therapeutics beats Achilles Therapeutics on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Achilles Therapeutics Company Profile

Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various types of solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma. It is also developing products for use in the treatment of head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, renal cell carcinoma, triple negative breast cancer, and bladder cancer. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Acorda Therapeutics Company Profile

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the development of therapies that restore function and improve the lives of people with neurological disorders. Its products include Inbrija (levodopa inhalation powder), Ampyra (dalfampridine), Fampyra (fampridine) and Selincro (nalmefene). The firm’s also offers Research and Development Programs like ARCUS for acute migraine, Cimaglermin alfa and rHIgM22. The company was founded by Ronald Cohen in 1995 and is headquartered in Ardsley, NY.

